Police: One dead, two injured in Saturday shooting in Killeen

The Killeen Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting which took place Saturday evening.
At approximately 9:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 900 block of York Avenue in reference to a shooting victim, according to a KPD press release. Officers found three males suffering from gunshot wounds. Two were immediately transported to Baylor Scott & White in Temple and the third victim was deceased at the scene.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that the three victims were at a residence in the 600 block of Murphy Street,” KPD Spokeperson Ofelia Miramontez said in a press release. “The suspect arrived and started a disturbance when shots were fired. At this time, this appears to be an isolated incident.”
The deceased victim was pronounced dead at 10:59 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke. The name of the victim will not be released until next of kin is notified, according to the release.
This investigation is active, and information will be released as it becomes available.
The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.
All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
