Police: One teen dead, another injured in related shootings

The Killeen Police Department is investigating two related shootings, one fatal, involving teenagers overnight on Saturday into Sunday.
At approximately 12:50 a.m. Sunday morning, KPD officers conducted a traffic stop on a blue sedan for a possible impaired driver at the intersection of W.S. Young Drive and Elms Road. When the officers approached the vehicle, the driver who was the sole occupant, was deceased, suffering from a visible self-inflicted gunshot wound.
“The 17-year-old juvenile male driver was pronounced deceased at approximately 2:06 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke,” KPD Spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in a news release. “He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.”
While officers were on scene, they were notified about a gunshot victim at Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, the release said.
The 18-year-old male victim told officers that he was attending a hotel room party with alcohol at the Shilo Inn, when one of the attendees was brandishing a handgun when it discharged, wounding his hand. The victim provided a description of the suspect and the handgun and it matched the description of the deceased driver in the vehicle.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the two incidents were related, the release said, and the investigation is ongoing.
