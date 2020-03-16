Harker Heights police have released the name of the man who died Sunday morning after a shooting at Club Krush in Harker Heights.
The man has been identified as Michael Anthony Hackney Jr., 32, of Killeen.
Police officers are still investigating the shooting according to a press release issued by the Police Department.
According to the initial release, officers responded to a shooting at Club Krush, 201 W. Veterans Memorial Boulevard, around 3:27 a.m. Both club security and police officers performed CPR on Hackney before he was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital, where he died.
While on the scene, officers were informed of a second shooting victim who was transported to Fort Hood’s Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.
According to the release, witnesses said the incident began as a verbal argument that led to a fight and then a shooting.
The suspect is described as a black male between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-9. Police say he left the scene in a black or dark gray Dodge Charger.
The Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigation Division is asking anyone with information about this homicide to contact them at 254-953-5440. Individuals may also provide information to Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
