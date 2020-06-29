Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Unlawful restraint was reported at midnight Sunday in the 1100 block of Willow Springs Road.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:31 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Trimmier Road.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Harassment by telephone was reported at 8 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Bundrant Drive.
- Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 8:46 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Attas Avenue and North 20th Street.
- A burglary of a building was reported at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Rev. A. Abercrombie Drive.
- A forgery was reported at 10:14 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
- Criminal trespass was reported at noon Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Criminal mischief was reported at noon Sunday in the 2200 block of Botanical Drive.
- A burglary of a building was reported at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Jefferis Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Thayer Drive.
- An aggravated assault was reported at 2:55 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of John Haedge Drive and West Elms Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4:28 p.m. Sunday in the 5800 block of Mosaic Trail.
- A narcotics investigation was reported at 5:27 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Bundrant Drive and Lake Road.
- A theft was reported at 7 p.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of Clear Creek Road.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Mattie Drive.
- A burglary of a building was reported at 9 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- An assault by contact was reported at 10:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Lake Road.
Harker Heights
- An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:10 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:17 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A theft was reported at 12:52 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Avenue A.
- A theft was reported at 5:32 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Travis Circle.
- An assault by contact — family violence was reported at 6:18 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Shasta Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:44 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Live Oak Drive.
Lampasas
- A reckless driver was reported at 11:05 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Western Street.
- A domestic disturbance was reported at 1:29 p.m. Sunday on Park Lane.
- An assault was reported at 8:51 p.m. Sunday on Dawns Peak.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
