Police said a person was shot multiple times in Killeen on Saturday.
The shooting on North 12th Street, between Hall and Atkinson avenues, was reported just after 5:40 p.m. Saturday evening. When police arrived, they found a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a Killeen Police Department officer at the scene. The age of the victim was not immediately known.
Police said the victim was airlifted to a hospital, and they did not think his wounds were life-threatening.
Police did not provide any details on a possible suspect.
The shooting occurred about five blocks from a downtown event — Touchdown in Downtown Killeen — which started at 6 p.m. Saturday.
