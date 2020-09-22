The Killeen Police Department is looking for a 48-year-old man wanted on a murder charge after police say he shot a woman Saturday night at a residence in the 2600 block of Lewis Street.
Police say they are looking for Chance Anthony Harrison in the death of Emma Jones, 43.
The police department was called on Saturday, at approximately 8:22 p.m., to a residence in reference to a shooting victim, according to a news release from the department.
Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple in critical condition.
On Monday, Jones succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at 8:10 p.m. by Justice of the Peace GW Ivey.
Through the investigation, detectives found that the victim and suspect were involved in a domestic disturbance which led to the shooting, police said. The suspect was identified by witnesses on scene, according to the release.
The case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and a complaint was returned charging Harrison with murder.
A warrant has been issued for Harrison’s arrest and he is considered armed and dangerous.
Detectives are asking anyone who may know the whereabouts of Harrison, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
