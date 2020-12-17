Police: Two injured in Killeen shooting

Two people were injured in a Thursday afternoon shooting in southwest Killeen.
At approximately 4:41 p.m., Killeen Police Department officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 4400 block of Alan Kent Drive, according to KPD Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez.
While officers were en route, they were advised of a second victim and that both victims were both being transported by a private vehicle to Advent Health in Killeen.
The victims’ injuries were non-life threatening, police said early Thursday evening, and the investigation is continuing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.