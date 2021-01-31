Police: Victim in fatal Killeen shooting identified

The Killeen Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting of a 34 year-old man, which also injured two others, that took place Saturday evening.
At approximately 9:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 900 block of York Avenue in reference to a shooting victim, according to a KPD press release. Officers found three males suffering from gunshot wounds.
Two victims were immediately transported to Baylor Scott & White in Temple and the third victim, identified as Asher Levi Kitchens, 34, was deceased at the scene.
The other victims, a 41-year-old and a 42-year-old, remain in the hospital and are in stable condition as of late Sunday afternoon.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that the three victims were at a residence in the 600 block of Murphy Street,” KPD Spokeperson Ofelia Miramontez said in a press release. “The suspect arrived and started a disturbance when shots were fired. At this time, this appears to be an isolated incident.”
Kitchens was pronounced dead at 10:59 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.
Miramontez said by email that the incident was not gang related, and is considered to be the Killeen’s first criminal homicide for 2021.
This investigation is active, and further information will be released as it becomes available.
The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.
All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.