Killeen Police are investigating the death of a woman found in a car Wednesday morning.
At 10:35 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Alpine Street in reference to an unresponsive female sitting inside a vehicle, according to KPD Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez.
At approximately 11:08 a.m., Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced the female victim deceased at the scene.
The death investigation is ongoing and information will be released as it becomes available, KPD stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.