Today is Election Day in runoffs for local, state and national offices.
Three local races include a fight for the District 59 seat on the Texas House of Representatives, the Coryell County commissioner Precinct 3 seat, and the 426th District judgeship. Also on ballots are a Democratic contest for state Railroad Commission and Democratic contests for two federal races, U.S. Senate and U.S. District 31. The winners in those three contests move on to the November election.
The District 59 race is between incumbent Texas Rep. J.D. Sheffield, R-Gatesville, and fellow Republican Shelby Slawson.
The Coryell County commissioner race is between Republicans Ryan Basham and Justin Veazey.
The primary runoff for the U.S. Senate election is between Royce West of Dallas and M.J. Hegar of Round Rock. The two Democrats are competing to face off against incumbent John Cornyn in November.
Also, there are two Democrats vying for the chance to go up against John Carter for the 31st Congressional District.
Dr. Christine Eady Mann and Donna Imam are looking for the opportunity to take the seat from the nine-time incumbent Republican, Rep. John Carter of Round Rock.
In a state race, Democrats can decide between former state Rep. Robert R. “Beto” Alonzo and oil and gas attorney Chrysta Castaneda for their party’s nomination for Texas Railroad commissioner. The winner will face Republican Jim Wright.
POLLING PLACES
Bell County registered voters can go to any location in the county. Here is a list of Election Day polling places. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
BELTON
Belton Nazarene Church, 1701 Sparta Road, Belton
Belton Annex, 550 E. 2nd Ave., Belton
Christ the King Catholic Church, 210 E. 24th St., Belton
Belton Senior Center, 842 S. Mitchell, Belton
HARKER HEIGHTS
VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive, Harker Heights
Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing, Harker Heights
St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church 1000 E FM 2410 Harker Heights
KEMPNER
3275 Boys Ranch Road, Kempner
KILLEEN
Liberty Christian Center, 4107 Westcliff Road, Killeen
St. Joseph Parish Hall, 2903 E Rancier Ave, Killeen
Destiny Outreach Church, 101 N. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen
Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen
Killeen Senior Center @ Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schleuter Loop, Killeen
Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Road, Killeen
First Baptist Church of Trimmier, 6405 Chapparral Road, Killeen
Robert M. Shoemaker High School, 3302 Clear Creek Road, Killeen
Killeen Annex, 304 Priest Drive, Killeen
Central Fire Station, 207 N. 28th St., Killeen
Skyline Baptist Church, 906 Trimmier Road, Killeen
West Bell Water Supply Office, 4201 Chaparral Road, Killeen
Killeen Utilities Department, 210 W. Avenue C, Killeen
Palo Alto Middle School, 2301 W. Elms Road, Killeen
Roy J. Smith Middle School, 6000 Brushy Creek Drive, Killeen
NOLANVILLE
J.W. Sims Community Center, 408 North 10th St., Nolanville
SALADO
Salado Church of Christ Activities Center 217 N. Stagecoach Road, Salado
OTHER COUNTY LOCATIONS
St. Joseph Catholic Church Fellowship Hall, 20220 FM 485, Burlington
Kuhlmann Civic Center, 100 West Travis Street, Holland
Bliss Community Center, 109 South Evans, Little River Academy
Morgan’s Point Event Center, 60 Morgan’s Point Blvd., Morgan’s Point Resort
First Baptist Church of Rogers, 5 Prairie, Rogers
VFW Post 1820, 3302 Airport Road, Temple
Northside Church of Christ, 3401 N. 3rd Street, Temple
A & E Storage, 4970 E. Highway 190, Temple
Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2202 Birdcreek Drive, Temple
Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central, Temple
Hector P. Garcia Elementary, 2525 Lavendusky Drive, Temple
Temple Annex, 205 E. Central Ave., Temple
Bethel Assembly of God of Temple, 22621 SE H K Dodgen Loop 363, Temple
Moffat Volunteer Fire Dept., 5660 Lakeaire Blvd., Temple
First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 South 31st St. Temple
Troy Community Center, 201 East Main Troy
Coryell County
Residents can vote at any of the following locations:
Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Ave. B, Copperas Cove
Holy Family Catholic Church, 1001 Georgetown Road, Copperas Cove
Gatesville Civic Center, 303 Veterans Memorial Loop, Gatesville
Evant City Hall, 598 E. Highway 84, Evant
Flat Community Center, 159 County Road 334, Flat
Lampasas County
New Covenant Church, 1604 E. Central Texas Expressway, Lampasas
Kempner Volunteer Fire Department Training Center, 315 S. Pecan St., Kempner
Herald reporter Hunter King and FME reporter Jacob Sanchez contributed to this report.
