Today is Election Day in runoffs for local, state and national offices.

Three local races include a fight for the District 59 seat on the Texas House of Representatives, the Coryell County commissioner Precinct 3 seat, and the 426th District judgeship. Also on ballots are a Democratic contest for state Railroad Commission and Democratic contests for two federal races, U.S. Senate and U.S. District 31. The winners in those three contests move on to the November election.

The District 59 race is between incumbent Texas Rep. J.D. Sheffield, R-Gatesville, and fellow Republican Shelby Slawson.

The Coryell County commissioner race is between Republicans Ryan Basham and Justin Veazey.

The primary runoff for the U.S. Senate election is between Royce West of Dallas and M.J. Hegar of Round Rock. The two Democrats are competing to face off against incumbent John Cornyn in November.

Also, there are two Democrats vying for the chance to go up against John Carter for the 31st Congressional District.

Dr. Christine Eady Mann and Donna Imam are looking for the opportunity to take the seat from the nine-time incumbent Republican, Rep. John Carter of Round Rock.

In a state race, Democrats can decide between former state Rep. Robert R. “Beto” Alonzo and oil and gas attorney Chrysta Castaneda for their party’s nomination for Texas Railroad commissioner. The winner will face Republican Jim Wright.

POLLING PLACES

Bell County registered voters can go to any location in the county. Here is a list of Election Day polling places. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

BELTON

Belton Nazarene Church, 1701 Sparta Road, Belton

Belton Annex, 550 E. 2nd Ave., Belton

Christ the King Catholic Church, 210 E. 24th St., Belton

Belton Senior Center, 842 S. Mitchell, Belton

HARKER HEIGHTS

VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive, Harker Heights

Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing, Harker Heights

St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church 1000 E FM 2410 Harker Heights

KEMPNER

3275 Boys Ranch Road, Kempner

KILLEEN

Liberty Christian Center, 4107 Westcliff Road, Killeen

St. Joseph Parish Hall, 2903 E Rancier Ave, Killeen

Destiny Outreach Church, 101 N. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen

Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen

Killeen Senior Center @ Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schleuter Loop, Killeen

Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Road, Killeen

First Baptist Church of Trimmier, 6405 Chapparral Road, Killeen

Robert M. Shoemaker High School, 3302 Clear Creek Road, Killeen

Killeen Annex, 304 Priest Drive, Killeen

Central Fire Station, 207 N. 28th St., Killeen

Skyline Baptist Church, 906 Trimmier Road, Killeen

West Bell Water Supply Office, 4201 Chaparral Road, Killeen

Killeen Utilities Department, 210 W. Avenue C, Killeen

Palo Alto Middle School, 2301 W. Elms Road, Killeen

Roy J. Smith Middle School, 6000 Brushy Creek Drive, Killeen

NOLANVILLE

J.W. Sims Community Center, 408 North 10th St., Nolanville

SALADO

Salado Church of Christ Activities Center 217 N. Stagecoach Road, Salado

OTHER COUNTY LOCATIONS

St. Joseph Catholic Church Fellowship Hall, 20220 FM 485, Burlington

Kuhlmann Civic Center, 100 West Travis Street, Holland

Bliss Community Center, 109 South Evans, Little River Academy

Morgan’s Point Event Center, 60 Morgan’s Point Blvd., Morgan’s Point Resort

First Baptist Church of Rogers, 5 Prairie, Rogers

VFW Post 1820, 3302 Airport Road, Temple

Northside Church of Christ, 3401 N. 3rd Street, Temple

A & E Storage, 4970 E. Highway 190, Temple

Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2202 Birdcreek Drive, Temple

Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central, Temple

Hector P. Garcia Elementary, 2525 Lavendusky Drive, Temple

Temple Annex, 205 E. Central Ave., Temple

Bethel Assembly of God of Temple, 22621 SE H K Dodgen Loop 363, Temple

Moffat Volunteer Fire Dept., 5660 Lakeaire Blvd., Temple

First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 South 31st St. Temple

Troy Community Center, 201 East Main Troy

Coryell County

Residents can vote at any of the following locations:

Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Ave. B, Copperas Cove

Holy Family Catholic Church, 1001 Georgetown Road, Copperas Cove

Gatesville Civic Center, 303 Veterans Memorial Loop, Gatesville

Evant City Hall, 598 E. Highway 84, Evant

Flat Community Center, 159 County Road 334, Flat

Lampasas County

New Covenant Church, 1604 E. Central Texas Expressway, Lampasas

Kempner Volunteer Fire Department Training Center, 315 S. Pecan St., Kempner

Herald reporter Hunter King and FME reporter Jacob Sanchez contributed to this report.

254-501-7464 | hking@kdhnews.com

