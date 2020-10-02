Fort Hood will be closing its east gate at the intersection of Fort Hood Street and Rancier Avenue from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. today and Saturday, and Fort Hood and Killeen city officials are expecting a “protest” near that location today, however, they could not provide details on who, why or specifically when people might be protesting there today.
According to a post on Fort Hood’s Facebook page this morning, the closure of the east gate — a major entrance and exit for Fort Hood — is part of “random security measures frequently enacted across Fort Hood.”
Fort Hood and city of Killeen officials both said they are expecting a protest to take place near the closed gate today but neither had details on who was protesting, what they would be protesting or what time the protest would be taking place.
Hilary Shine, spokeswoman with the city of Killeen, said two separate groups are participating in the protest, but she did know their names or other details. She referred questions to the Killeen Police Department.
Ofelia Miramontez, spokeswoman for KPD, said heard about the about the protest, but had no more information.
Fort Hood officials refereed questions about the protest to the city.
The Killeen Daily Herald could find no mention of a planned Fort Hood protest today on social media or websites, including the FindVannesaGuillen.com website, which had routinely listed scheduled protests in Killeen in the past.
Weekly Friday protests had been happening near the corner of Fort Hood Street and Rancier Avenue for much of the summer in the wake of the disappearance and death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, a Fort Hood solider reportedly killed by a fellow soldier in a Fort Hood arms room in April. However, those protests stopped about a month ago, following Guillen’s funeral in Houston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.