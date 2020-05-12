One person was taken by ambulance away from an apartment in the 2200 block of Andover Drive near Central Killeen Tuesday evening.
Killeen police responded to a reported shooting just after 5 p.m., according to dispatch communication on the police scanner.
Paramedics rushed toward the apartment carrying a stretcher. A few minutes later, they returned with someone on it.
Shortly after, the ambulance left the scene with its sirens blaring and turned east on Jasper Drive.
Marche Scott, a Killeen resident who lives on nearby Stephen Street, said her son was with some friends in an apartment a few buildings south.
She said her son called her and told her he was scared to come home because he heard gunshots.
She told him to stay there.
When she walked the one block to the intersection of Stephen Street and Andover Drive, she saw a man outside clutching his chest, and he had blood on his head.
Approximately eight Killeen police officers, including one unmarked unit, responded to the call. Two Emergency Medical Services units responded, along with two Killeen Fire Department units.
This article will updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.