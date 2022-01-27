UPDATE, 2:10 p.m.: Police were blocking off the eastbound lanes of Central Texas Expressway, closing traffic between Jasper Road and the nearby hotels along the I-14 frontage road. Officers were policing the area, looking in a nearby grassy field.
A possible shooting has been reported near the intersection of Central Texas Expressway and Jasper Drive in central Killeen.
Police said they received a 9-1-1 call at 12:57 p.m. Thursday in reference to a "shots fired disturbance" in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
"Officers are in the area and have not located any victims," Police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said.
Police were seen investigating at nearby hotels, included Fairfield Inn, Residence Inn and Holiday Inn. A fire truck and ambulance were also seen in the area.
This article will be updated.
