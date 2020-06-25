1. Yes. The procedure is too dangerous. Two people have died in Killeen as a result.

2. Yes. Lexington, Kentucky, and Memphis have banned its use. Killeen should, too.

3. No. Though it can be dangerous, the tactic is sometimes a necessary tool.

4. No. It should be used only as a last resort, but it shouldn’t be taken off the table.

5. Unsure. It’s a risky and controversial tactic, but it may be needed at times.

