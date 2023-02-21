UPDATE 12:01 p.m.: The "situation" has been resolved and U.S. Highway 190 is back open, according to the Kempner Volunteer Fire Department.
UPDATE 10:59 a.m.: U.S. Highway 190 is closed in both directions, according to Kempner Mayor John Wilkerson.
He said the resident flagged down a Kempner police officer while he was on patrol in the 12000 block of U.S. Highway 190.
One item purchased at a garage sale by a Central Texas resident may have been an explosive device, Kempner officials said in a news release Tuesday morning.
The resident contacted Kempner Police Chief Eddie Rodriguez around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning concerned about one of the items he purchased from a garage sale.
"The citizen gave the item to Chief Rodriguez, who determined the item was a potential explosive device," the city said in a news release Tuesday.
The city said multiple public safety entities have responded to the 12000 block of U.S. Highway 190, including Kempner Volunteer Fire Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office and Fort Hood Explosive Ordinance Disposal Teams.
City officials are urging residents to avoid the area.
