At approximately 1:10 p.m. this afternoon, all electrical power was lost at the Belton Water Treatment Plant, according to a press release issued by Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 General Manager Ricky Garrett. This plant, operated by WCID-1, provides water service to Belton, Nolanville, Harker Heights, Killeen, Copperas Cove, the Fort Hood Military Reservation and 439 Water Supply Corporation.
At this time WCID-1 is asking all customers to conserve as much water as possible until power is restored to the plant. Oncor officials have been notified as well as electricians to troubleshoot inside the plant. The new request for water conservation comes just hours after a 24-hour outage due to a break in a 48-inch transmission main. The delivery system had not fully recovered at the time power was lost. A system-wide boil water notice is expected if full power isn’t restored within the hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.