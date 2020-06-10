A protest has been planned for 4 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Rancier Avenue and Fort Hood Street in support of finding Vanessa Guillen, the Fort Hood soldier that has been missing since April.
The protest is scheduled on a Facebook page titled Search for Vanessa Guillen.
In Houston Wednesday, family members of Guillen talked to media outlets in the city, marking the 50th day since the soldier’s disappearance.
“She had texted me in regards to looking into vehicles for her birthday Sept. 30,” Guillen’s sister, Mayra, told the media outlets gathered in Houston, according to ABC affiliate KTRK. “There’s days where I’m just like, ‘I can’t do this anymore. It’s too much.’ I’m only 21. I would have never thought I would have seen myself going through this at such a young age.”
Mayra said she believes Vanessa was kidnapped and being held against her will, because all of Vanessa’s belongings were found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day, including her car keys, barracks room key, ID and wallet. Mayra also claims somebody was bothering Vanessa on base, according to KTRK.
Fort Hood officials issued a press release updating the situation on Wednesday afternoon.
The press release said the search for Guillen is continuing both on and off of Fort Hood. The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, Fort Hood’s Directorate of Emergency Services, the FBI, Texas Rangers, Bell and Coryell County Sheriff Departments, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Game Wardens as well as local area police departments are all in on the search, according to the release.
“Pfc. (Private 1st Class) Vanessa Guillen is a highly valued member of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment,” Col. Ralph Overland, the 3rd Cavalry Regiment commander, said in the press release. “We will maintain our resolve to locate Pfc. Vanessa Guillen and will continue our efforts until she is found,” Overland said. “We will never quit searching.”
A $15,000 reward is available for credible information leading to the whereabouts of Guillen.
“We encourage anyone who may have information, no matter how minor, that could help in the safe return of Pfc. Guillen to please call CID agents at 254-495-7767 and share that information with them,” Tom Rheinlander, the Fort Hood Public Affairs Office director, said in the release.
The Criminal Investigations Division can also be reached by visiting https://www.cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.html. Any person that provides information can remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.