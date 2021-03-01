The Killeen Fire Department responded to a quadplex fire in west Killeen on Monday.
The fire, on the 4100 block of Gus Drive, was reported about 9:15 a.m. Monday. No injuries were reported.
Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski said the occupants of the building, a mother and a child, evacuated safely prior to the fire department’s arrival.
“We were dispatched, we had multiple calls from callers outside the residence that was on fire, advising that they noticed fire from the back of the house,” Kubinski said.
The fire, he said, appeared to have originated on an exterior porch of the quadplex.
“Upon our arrival, our crews initiated their interior fire attack, found very little fire conditions on the inside, everything was contained to the rear porch,” he said.
“They are still doing cleanup operations because it did fill that unit and an adjoining unit with a good amount of smoke,” Kubinski said from the scene Monday morning. “It doesn’t appear anybody was home in the other duplex. There were no injuries, nobody transported to the hospital.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.