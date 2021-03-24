As another round of potentially severe storms pushes through the Central Texas area, Killeen-Fort Hood area residents can expect to see large hail and damaging wind.
Juan Hernandez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, said hail could be quarter-sized or bigger, and winds could reach in excess of 65 mph.
The first round of storms should reach the area as early as 2 or 3 p.m.
"It's probably going to be pretty active," Hernandez said.
While large hail and damaging wind is the main threat, Hernandez said the NWS cannot rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado.
With a surge of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico expected to reach the area, Hernandez said conditions will be more favorable for one.
"There is a potential for an isolated tornado in Central Texas this afternoon," Hernandez said.
In a hazardous weather outlook posted on the NWS website, the agency stated that storm spotters may be requested late this afternoon and evening in Central Texas.
Currently, the NWS forecast shows a 70% chance of severe thunderstorms this evening.
The strength of the storms should decrease through the overnight hours, but another round of potentially severe storms could move through the area around 1 or 2 a.m., Hernandez said.
The storm system could move off to the east by sunrise Thursday. Skies should clear by Thursday afternoon.
