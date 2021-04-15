Pea-sized hail and heavy rain fell in the Killeen area for a short period of time Thursday afternoon.
Around 3:15 p.m., the sky began to rapidly darken as a storm system approached. The pea-sized hail was seen in central Killeen a little after 3:30 p.m.
During the height of the storm, the traffic light at Jasper Road and East Central Texas Expressway reverted to blinking red lights.
Severe thunderstorms are forecast to continue this evening and weaken slightly in the overnight hours.
Area residents can expect rain Friday morning, with rainfall totals around a quarter to a half inch of rain, the National Weather Services forecast shows. Current rain chances on Friday are 70%
Rainfall could end early Friday afternoon and clear up to partly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday.
The storm system accompanied a cold front that is expected to keep temperatures in the mid-60s.
