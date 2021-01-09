Do you want to build a snowman?
Killeen-area residents may be able to do just that Sunday afternoon or evening.
A winter storm warning has been issued for the Central Texas area from 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.
Precipitation could begin as early as midnight tonight, said Allison Prater, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
Prater said that what constitutes a winter storm warning is when more than 2 inches of snow are projected, and/or a one-eighth of an inch of ice, and/or one-eighth of an inch of sleet.
The storm is part of an upper level disturbance through large areas of Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico.
Because the Killeen area is not expected to get warm moisture off of the Gulf of Mexico, the NWS is projecting precipitation to go from rain directly to snow, Prater said.
The NWS updated its snow projections, and as of now, Killeen residents could see around 3 inches of snow.
Copperas Cove can see anywhere from 3 to 3.5 inches. Lampasas could get between 3.5 to 4 inches. Gatesville could get upwards of 4.5 to 5 inches, Prater said.
Mid-afternoon high temperatures in the Killeen area could top out slightly above freezing before temperatures are expected to dip into the mid-20s during the evening hours.
The overnight low for Sunday is projected to be 24 degrees.
Prater said the storm is capable of producing heavy snow bands, although the NWS cannot predict where they will hit.
If a heavy snow band moves through the area, it could produce snowfall amounts upwards of 7 to 7.5 inches, she said.
Prater said motorists will want to take extra caution Monday morning as the potential snowfall can impact road conditions and traveling conditions.
Precipitation could continue through mid-morning Monday.
Looking ahead, the snow is not likely to stay for long. Temperatures look to continue to rise through the end of the week, with highs projected in the mid-60s on Thursday.
