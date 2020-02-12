Four of five rain gauges in Central Texas recorded rainfall totals of more than 2 inches in the last 48 hours, according to Patricia Sanchez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
All the rainfall caused some problems on one south Killeen street Wednesday morning. Grass clippings and leaves from running water upstream clogged a storm drain on Granex Drive.
The Killeen Police Department posted on its Facebook page at around 8:15 a.m. that the road was blocked off from Trimmier Road to Excel Drive. City workers cleared the drain by 9:20 a.m., and a street sweeper was sucking up the remaining leaves from the road.
As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sanchez said rainfall totals for the past 48 hours were:
- Killeen Skylark Field: 1.75 inches
- Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport: 2.27 inches
- Stillhouse Hollow Dam: 2.48 inches
- Belton Lake: 2.43 inches
- Copperas Cove: 2.48 inches
The totals are already near February averages, Sanchez said. At the Killeen Skylark Field, the February average is around 2.4 inches.
As Wednesday progresses, Sanchez said residents can expect to see the clouds begin to break up in the late afternoon.
Things should dry out for much of the rest of the week, with cool temperatures that will gradually warm up by the weekend, Sanchez said.
More rain is possible beginning late Sunday night, into Monday, but the preliminary forecast shows a small chance of 15 to 20%, Sanchez said.
Another freeze is expected to hit Thursday night into Friday morning.
The projected high and low temperatures for the Killeen area, through Monday, are:
- Today: High 58, Low 37 - Mostly cloudy early, then mostly clear late
- Thursday: High 50, Low 29 - Sunny and mostly clear
- Valentine's Day: High 54, Low 39 - Sunny and mostly clear
- Saturday: High 63, Low 51 - Partly sunny and mostly cloudy
- Sunday: High 72, Low 58 - Mostly cloudy
- Presidents Day: High 74, Low 57
