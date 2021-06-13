Many items were strewn across the snow-covered front yard of an unarmed Killeen man after he was Tased and then fatally shot by a police officer who had responded to a psychiatric call at the home in January. These artifacts — the man’s black-rimmed glasses and flip-flops, the officer’s Taser and prongs and three silver 9 mm casings — became part of the Texas Ranger’s evidence log, along with the officer’s duty weapon, a Sig Sauer handgun.
The Herald obtained the 53-page Texas Rangers report through a Texas Public Information Act request. The report outlines steps taken during the investigation, items of evidence and witness statements.
Jan. 10, 2021
On Sunday, Jan. 10, the wife of 52-year-old Patrick Lynn Warren Sr. called 911 because he was having a prolonged mental health episode and, earlier that day, had become aggressive, according to the Ranger’s investigation report.
She requested the same mental health deputy who had responded the previous day, but the call was forwarded to KPD because no mental health deputies were on duty at the time.
KPD Officer Reynaldo Contreras responded. Within minutes of arriving on scene, Contreras had cleared one of the radio channels and requested backup officers.
Contreras retreated from the house and was awaiting other officers when Warren Sr. emerged from the house, growling and waving his arms. The officer shouted orders and deployed his Taser but found it ineffective against Warren, according to the Ranger’s report. The deadly event was captured on separate videos — one from the family’s doorbell camera and the other from police bodycam footage. Both videos were released in January, attracting nationwide news coverage.
Less than a minute elapsed from the time that Warren exits the house and when Contreras fires the first of three rounds.
What preceded the shooting?
According to the Ranger’s report, Warren had been experiencing sleep deprivation and signs of psychosis for two to three weeks prior to the incident.
His wife, Bobbie Warren, told a Ranger that she had called mental health deputies on Jan. 9 because he “was going through some type of psychosis, claiming to be Jesus, dancing in the street and running in front of cars for several hours ... Warren Sr. was talking about the end times, the rapture and spiritual warfare between good and evil.”
His son, Patrick Warren Jr., told the Ranger that he had come to visit because of his father’s behavior.
“We decided he needed medical attention ... My dad was standing outside yelling in the street for a couple of hours and I decided to call police because he did not want to come inside,” according to his statement.
The Ranger’s report fills in some blanks regarding the information the officer was given while responding to the call.
“During the call, the operator logged that Warren Sr. was being aggressive and (the dispatcher) heard him say, ‘I’m getting ready. I’m ready for them. Ready for them when they come through the door.’ Bobbie Warren described her husband as being very aggressive and violent toward their 25-year-old son,” according to the Ranger’s analysis of the phone call.
She told the dispatcher that Warren Sr. had not been violent yet because they had stopped it and that he did not have any weapons or access to weapons.
‘I became extremely scared’
At six pages long, Contreras’s written statement, which he submitted to Texas Rangers on Jan. 14, gives some insight into what was going through his mind as the incident escalated.
“In the past I have encountered many subjects who had apparent psychiatric or emotional issues, both in my past military career and as a police officer,” Contreras said in his statement. “I have been very successful at deescalating and comforting subjects with these problems on multiple previous calls.”
But this time would be different.
“As Warren asked me to come inside, I observed his left hand to be partially behind his back where I was unable to see if he was holding a weapon ... I felt concern for my safety and felt I was being lured into the house. At this time, I remembered the call notes stated (Warren Sr.) would be ‘ready’ when police came through the door,” Contreras said. “I felt the hair on the back of my neck stand up and knew I needed to get out. I knew no one inside had been hurt but it was a situation with significant complexities requiring more personnel than just me alone.”
Contreras told Warren that he was going back outside.
“Warren’s demeanor immediately changed, he raised both hands as if to grab at me and charged forward a few steps, shouting, ‘Heyy,’” he said.
The officer left the residence and radioed for backup officers. He said he unholstered his Taser while awaiting their arrival because he could hear Warren yelling and growling inside.
“As I waited outside, I could hear sirens in the distance (and I was) hoping it was my backup officer,” Contreras said.
While he waited, Warren opened the front door and raised his right hand like a claw and growled.
“Warren’s demeanor and actions scared me because I did not know what his intentions were or if he had any weapons on him,” the officer wrote. “I instructed him to lay on the ground several times. Warren did not comply and continued to move toward me with his hands outstretched like Frankenstein. Warren’s movements and the way his hands were out in front of him were of an aggressive threatening nature as to grab me.”
Contreras said he warned Warren three times before Tasing him twice. The officer’s third attempt was ineffective because Warren had yanked the prongs from his chest.
“Warren looked up at me as he ripped the prongs and wires out while yelling loudly. The look in Warren’s eyes scared me. Warren got to his feet and began to charge toward me quickly. I became extremely scared and fearful for my safety now that Warren was up and coming at me,” Contreras said. “I initially reached for my ASP (a brand name for a police baton), but due to Warren’s speed, size, demeanor and proximity to me, I transitioned to my handgun. I un-holstered my handgun in hopes that the show of lethal force would deter Warren ... I continue to retreat until I began to see snow and ice under my feet. I now become scared for my life that Warren ... is going to grab me and it will be a fight for my life. I remember thinking to myself if I engaged Warren in a physical confrontation, he would take my handgun from me and kill me and I still did not know where my backup officer was.”
Contreras said he fired his first shot when Warren was less than 5 feet away and that he continued to advance until collapsing with the third shot.
“Once Warren was in handcuffs, I took a few steps away from him and reflected on the events that had just occurred,” Contreras said. “It began to set in what had just happened, how close Warren came to grabbing me and realizing I had no choice but to fire my weapon or risk serious injury or death.”
What’s next?
A Bell County grand jury on May 19 declined to indict the five-year KPD veteran.
“The Texas Rangers presented the case to the Bell County grand jury for review and after deliberation, no prosecution will take place against Officer Reynaldo Contreras,” Killeen police said in a news release on May 21.
The Warren family and their attorney, S. Lee Merritt, previously have accused the officer of being unprepared to handle a mental health call. However, records show that over the last three years, Contreras had completed more than 80 hours of training dealing with “crisis, de-escalation, excited delirium training and interviewing techniques,” according to the Ranger’s report that cites the officer’s Texas Commission on Law Enforcement records.
In April, Merritt’s office told the Herald that they intended to file a federal civil rights lawsuit after completion of the investigation.
As of Thursday, no lawsuits have been filed against the City of Killeen, the Killeen Police Department or Contreras.
