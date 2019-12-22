Developers in Killeen escaped a request that they help pay for the roads and water pipes that connect their private developments to the city.
The end result means taxpayers in the city will continue to pay for new roads, water pipes and wastewater pipes serving new private developments.
On Dec. 17, some 10 years after talks began about charging developers fees for their costs to the city, the measure went to the Killeen City Council.
A majority of council members killed it with a 4-3 vote.
Voting to kill the idea were Butch Menking, Jim Kilpatrick, Juan Rivera and Debbie Nash-King.
Voting to ask developers to help were Shirley Fleming, Steve Harris and Gregory Johnson.
Herald Facebook readers had a lot to say — and started soon after news of the vote was posted.
As of Friday, the post reached more than 4,200 people and was shared more than a dozen times. All of the comments were negative about the council majority’s decision.
Adjectives like “travesty,” “terrible” and “ridiculous” were among comments. As of Friday afternoon, not a positive remark was found among comments.
One common reaction was that the council members who were against impact fees should not be reelected in their next municipal election. Menking’s and Rivera’s term ends in May 2020. Rivera has repeatedly said at council meetings this is his last term in office.
Nash-King’s and Kilpatrick’s terms end May 2021.
“Every single one of the no voters needs to go,” Matt Massa wrote.
Killeen resident Hannah Vega wrote in the comments for residents to “stop complaining and vote out these (council members) that are on the whim of developers and real estate companies.”
“Impact fees are generally well balanced fee as eventually part of the fee does go down to the citizens. But it would never be a fee that would be high like a rise in property tax would be,” Vega said.
Another reader, Ashlie Jones, called the vote “terrible.”
“Impact fees are necessary. The city does not have the funds to continue to pay for infrastructure improvements/repairs caused by fast development,” Jones wrote.
Some readers blamed developers for the way the vote panned out.
“Developers are a plague. How many more new plazas are going to be built and sit around empty for that matter?,” Jenny Schlosser wrote.
Brad Jensen commented: “This is a travesty; every other city charges developers impact fees. The same city council will complain about the budget, but not do this to help it. Developers will ruin the city.”
DEVELOPERS, Builders SPEAK
The Herald reached out to several local developers and builders. This is what they had to say:
Brandi Stokes, a builder’s representative for Cameo Homes: “I realize this was a tough decision for the council members and one that was not taken lightly. I am thankful that the future of economic growth and development of the city took priority.”
Owner and Builder of Purser Homes JoAnn Purser: “The vote was an absolute positive force. This is good for the growth and future of our community and the taxpayers of Killeen.”
Cameo Homes owner Don Farek: “I believe this decision bodes well for Killeen’s continued economic growth. I think any time unnecessary costs are added to a residential or commercial project, you limit growth and expansion. The majority of the council recognized that Killeen is not on an island and the surrounding cities are competing (with Killeen) for the economic growth that is occurring in our area.”
WB Development did not respond to Herald correspondence as of Friday.
