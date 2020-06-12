A man has drowned at Stillhouse Hollow Lake in Bell County, according to multiple media reports Friday.
Deputies found a man Friday evening at Cedar Gap Park, according to Maj. T.J. Cruz, spokesman for the Bell County Sheriff’s Office
The deputies attempted to perform CPR on him, but were unsuccessful, the reports said. The man was later pronounced dead. The man’s name has not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.