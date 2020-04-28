A $15,000 reward is being offered by the Army's Criminal Investigative Division for credible information that aids detectives in finding Pfc. Vanessa Guillen.
Military police are continuing to search for Guillen who went missing from her post on Fort Hood last week, leaving her keys and identification behind.
Guillen, 20, was last seen around 1 p.m. on Wednesday in the parking lot of her unit headquarters on Fort Hood, according to a news release from Fort Hood.
Guillen is a soldier with the Regimental Engineer Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment.
"Her car keys, barracks room key, identification card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day," the release said.
According to a Facebook post, Guillen's sister, Mayra, Guillen has had no contact with her boyfriend, close friends or family since she went missing.
Guillen is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 126 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She is of Hispanic descent, the release said.
She was last seen wearing a black shirt.
Anyone with information should contact Army CID Special Agents at 254-495-7767 or the Military Police Desk at 254-287-4001.
