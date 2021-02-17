After yet another winter storm overnight, roadways across the Killeen-Temple area were covered in ice Wednesday morning, making driving extremely hazardous.
An 18-wheeler wreck on Interstate 35 near the Midway Drive exit in Temple shut down southbound lanes of the highway. The truck was facing the wrong direction and its trailer was heavily damaged as emergency crews cleaned up the wreckage and its load around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Ice covered I-35 and Interstate 14 from Belton to Killeen and Copperas Cove.
Killeen police reported Fort Hood Street and many other streets in the city have “frozen over” after freezing rain fell over the area late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
The Killeen Police Department is encouraging people to stay off the roads, and said many traffic lights are out at city intersections. Those should be treated as a four-way stop.
“It’s all ice. It’s all bad,” KPD officer Joshua Plowick said in a Facebook Live post on the department’s Facebook page Wednesday.
He said cars were stuck on every major road in town, and other vehicles were stuck along area highways.
