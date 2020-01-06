A vehicle has flipped over in a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 14 in Killeen this morning.
The crash was reported in the westbound lanes between the South W.S. Young and Trimmier Road intersections around 10:40 a.m. Monday.
First responders are on scene, and wesbound lanes of the interstate have been shut down. Traffic is being diverted to the access road.
Traffic is backed up on the interstate from the accident scene to past the Killeen Mall.
