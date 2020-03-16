Schools across the Killeen-Fort Hood area sat vacant Monday as school districts throughout the region canceled classes this week due to coronavirus concerns.
While many local school districts — including Killeen, Copperas Cove, Belton, Gatesville and Temple — were on spring break last week, those breaks have been extended through this Friday as school officials continue to monitor coronavirus situation. The same applies to Central Texas College, Texas A&M University-Central Texas and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Florence and Lampasas school districts held classes last week and are on spring break this week.
Killeen ISD has also canceled a March 28 job fair, and will reschedule at a later date.
On Sunday, KISD announced it will provide free breakfast and lunch through Friday to all children ages 18 and under.
Those free “grab-and-go” meals start today with breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Lunch service will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
“State and Federal regulations prohibit parents from obtaining these meals,” according to KISD.
The free meals are available at the following campuses:
- Cedar Valley Elementary School
- Harker Heights Elementary School
- Hay Branch Elementary School
- Oveta Culp Hobby Elementary School
- Peebles Elementary School
- Pershing Park Elementary School
- Reeces Creek Elementary School
- West Ward Elementary School
- Willow Springs Elementary School
- Manor Middle School
- Rancier Middle School
- Shoemaker High School Fieldhouse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.