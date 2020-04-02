Another case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Copperas Cove, according to city Emergency Management Coordinator and Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young.
The resident is a man in his 70s with underlying medical conditions. The man is in a local hospital, the release from Young said.
"Residents are reminded not to panic, please continue to follow social distance requirements and to limit travel to reasons necessary only to sustain those minimum essential needs of your household," Young said in his release.
The City Council will hold a special meeting at noon Friday to consider an extension of the disaster declaration.
Residents can listen to the meeting by calling 888-475-4499 and use meeting ID: 986 602 9818. Residents can also join the meeting online at https://zoom.us/j/9866029818
