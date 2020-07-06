The Killeen Police Department is still waiting on the results of a forensic autopsy of a set of remains that were found in 3400 block of Florence Road on June 27. The remains were sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for analysis after police said they did not know if the remains were human or animal.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke said forensic tests can take up to several months or even years for results to be returned, depending on the state of the remains.
The medical examiner in charge of the autopsy generally looks for a variety of things when attempting to glean information from remains.
“Often the medical examiner will consult with the forensic anthropologist for things to look at, such as trauma — fractures and things like that,” said Steven Kurtz with the medical examiner’s office. “They can tell whether or not a fracture is post-mortem or if it was in the process of healing. We also look at the remains to make sure that they are complete, and we are not missing a huge section.
“Also, for example, if there is a gunshot wound, they can tell which side it came from and the entrance and the exit, basic stuff like that,” he said.
Killeen police on Monday said they had no updates in the case.
“They (osteologists on staff) can usually take a glance at it and immediately know whether or not it is human or not,” Kurtz said. “They are looking for different characteristics like size. ... They can tell pretty quickly by doing that.
“But if we get a large mass of bones, often times there are going to be things collected with it like parts of tree bark that might look like a bone fragment, but forensic anthropologists will go through everything that is submitted and sort out the things that are human versus non-human remains,” he added.
It is unclear if the remains are in any way related to the death of Pvt. Gregory Wedel-Morales, whose remains were found one week earlier in a field nearby in the 3200 block of Florence Road.
