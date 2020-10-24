Killeen police are investigating the second triple homicide of the year.
Around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, police went to the 300 block of Blair Street for a cardiac call, according to a news release from police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
After being asked to check on the welfare of the residents, a witness saw a person lying on the floor. Police discovered two males and one female deceased of apparent gunshot wounds, the release said.
Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin pronounced the three dead and ordered an autopsy.
Identification of the deceased is pending next of kin notification.
Anyone with information should contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
Anonymous tips can be made on the P3Tips app for mobile devices.
