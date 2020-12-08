A culture change is coming to the Army and Fort Hood, according to Army top leaders who updated the media Tuesday on the findings of an independent review of Fort Hood’s command climate.
Secretary of the Army, Ryan D. McCarthy, Army Chief of Staff Gen. James C. McConville and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael A. Grinston spoke briefly on the findings at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., before turning it over to the members of the independent review committee.
“The challenges at Fort Hood forced us to take a critical look at our systems, our policies and ourselves. This is not just about metrics, but about possessing the ability to show compassion for our teammates and to look out for the best interest of our soldiers,” McCarthy said. “This report, without a doubt, will cause the Army to change our culture. We thank the committee members for their outstanding efforts to provide us with an honest, fact-based assessment of the conditions at Fort Hood and a slate of recommended actions intended to benefit that installation and the entire Army.”
McConville added that the senior leadership recognizes that the Army is not perfect, but the independent review allowed leaders to see where the Army needs to change and are accepting all the recommendations made by the committee to fix issues such as responses to sexual assault and harassment, missing soldiers and holding leaders at all levels accountable for ensuring the safety of their soldiers.
“We own these results,” the chief of staff said. “A plan will be implemented throughout the Army to hold our leaders accountable. We must protect our soldiers so we can defend our nation.”
McCarthy ordered the Army independent review in response to the death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen earlier this year.
Based upon the findings of the committee, McCarthy on Tuesday directed the relief or suspension of 14 Fort Hood commanders, including two generals and other leaders down to the squad level, according to a release put out by McCarthy after the Pentagon briefing.
After the secretary of the Army and the chief of staff spoke, members of the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee — Chris Swecker, Jonathan Harmon, Carrie Ricci, Queta Rodriguez and Jack White — discussed the report’s findings and recommendations and took questions from the media.
Fear of retaliation
According to Swecker, the committee chair, the independent review found a deficient climate at Fort Hood, including ineffective implementation of the SHARP program that resulted in a pervasive lack of confidence, fear of retaliation and significant underreporting of cases, particularly within the enlisted ranks. Fort Hood leadership knew or should have known of the high risk of harm to female soldiers.
During the course of the committee’s investigation, 93 credible instances of sexual assault and 217 incidents of sexual harassment were found, most of which went unreported, said Rodriguez. Of those, 90% were enlisted female soldiers.
“Soldiers assaulting and harassing other soldiers is contrary to Army values and requires a dramatic change in culture,” Swecker said. “The committee determined that, during the time period covered by our review, there was a permissive environment for sexual assault and sexual harassment at Fort Hood. We have recommended changes to the staffing, structure and implementation of the SHARP program at Fort Hood, and possibly beyond, to address deeply dysfunctional norms and regain soldiers’ trust.”
McCarthy added that while Fort Hood was the focus of the review, the changes recommended by the committee will be implemented Army-wide, which includes the National Guard and Reserve components.
The committee also found that the Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Command detachment was under-experienced and over-assigned, factors which adversely impacted investigations of sex crimes and soldier deaths.
In all, the committee’s 152-page report sets forth nine findings and 70 recommendations relating to areas including SHARP, Fort Hood CID, missing soldier protocols and the installation’s crime prevention and public relations efforts.
The committee members also concluded that Fort Hood and the Army as whole must “do more to cultivate a culture of inclusivity and respect which values the contributions of all service members.”
After the briefing, U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, issued a statement in support of the findings and expressed confidence the report would help legislators and military leaders build a roadmap to improve the lives of soldiers on Fort Hood.
Williams and U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, both represent Fort Hood as part of their respective districts.
“Sexual harassment and assault are a problem in the military ranks. Today’s release of the independent panel’s findings determined that there were individuals within particular chains of command that did not live up to the Army’s values, and subsequently violated their commitment to care for their fellow soldier,: Williams said. “No servicemember, regardless of unit or assignment, should ever feel unsafe amongst their battle buddies, and our work continues to properly address the shortfalls identified this afternoon.”
The full findings and recommendations by the committee are available to the public at army.mil/forthoodreview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.