No injuries were reported after the Killeen Fire Department and Fort Hood Fire Department put out a residential fire on Garth Drive around 1:25 p.m. Wednesday.
According to a news release from the city of Killeen, one adult and three children were at home at the time of the fire.
“No one was hurt but there are seven total occupants of the home who have been displaced and the home is uninhabitable. The Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is working with the American Red Cross to provide any assistance they may need,” the release said.
According to the release, a passerby called in the fire after seeing black smoke coming from the garage area. When crews arrived, smoke and flames were showing from the structure. The fire’s cause is under investigation as of Wednesday.
