UPDATE: 11:44 P.M. NWS Meterologist Dan Huckaby said the storms are currently off to the east of Killeen hitting areas like Salado and Temple. Chances of storms to hit the Killeen area are likely later this afternoon, Huckaby said.
Storms may become strong in Bell County Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
In the Killeen area, the NWS forecast shows a 90% chance of severe thunderstorms for Wednesday.
Jason Godwin, meteorologist with the NWS, said storms may reach Killeen around noon and continue until around 4 p.m.
The NWS issued a hazardous weather outlook for much of the Central Texas region, which includes Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties.
"Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes will all be possible starting late this morning through the afternoon," the hazardous weather outlook said.
Godwin said most of the severe weather is likely to occur east and north of the Killeen area, primarily east of Interstate 35, but he said hail is possible with the storms that come through Killeen.
