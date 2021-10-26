Some severe weather conditions could be in the forecast this week ahead of what the National Weather Service is calling a “great weekend” for Halloween.
Tuesday during the day is the calm before the storm as most of the area will experience cooler weather in the mid-70s with cloud coverage. In the evening, NWS meteorologist Steven Fano said chances of rain are near 100% for the Killeen-Fort Hood area, with the potential for some storms. Some of those storms could be severe, according to Fano.
Rainy weather Tuesday evening will be followed by a cold front which will keep temperatures in the 70s for the rest of the work week. Clouds and rain should be out of the area by Wednesday morning.
Thursday will bring some challenges of its own weatherwise. It’ll be quite windy, with winds coming in from the northeast. Fano said wind gusts could reach up to 30 miles per hour.
SEVERE WEATHER
Storms predicted for Tuesday night echo a pattern of dangerous weather that is sweeping parts of Texas and other states.
Accuweather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said the bout of severe weather may lead to breaking records for tornados in the month of October.
On Sunday, 15 preliminary tornado reports were submitted to the Storm Prediction Center, according to Gilbert, who said most of those reports came out of Missouri. The storms were quite severe, bringing down trees and destroying several homes Sunday.
As of Tuesday morning, the preliminary tornado count was 118, which is coming close to breaking the record for 123 reports in October back in 2018.
“Conditions will be ripe for severe weather again on Tuesday, and explosive storms can begin to develop as early as the late afternoon. Tuesday’s area of risk is forecast to encapsulate a large swath of the Plains from eastern Nebraska all the way into central Texas,” Gilbert said.
Gilbert’s forecast said some of the strongest storms along the Gulf could bring winds as powerful as 80 miles per hour on Wednesday.
HALLOWEEN OUTLOOK
Trick-or-treaters can look forward to fantastic Halloween weather. Temperatures will begin to warm up, with highs in the mid-80s. Skies will be clear during the evening. Those on the hunt for candy may want to bring a light jacket. Fano said low temperatures could dip down in the 50s for your Saturday and on Halloween night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.