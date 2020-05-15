The National Weather Service is forecasting a chance for severe thunderstorms in the Killeen area late tonight and into Saturday morning. The greatest threat coming with the storm is high and potentially damaging winds that could gust up to 60 mph, according to Jason Godwin, a NWS meteorologist.
Other threats with the storms include possible quarter-sized hail and 1 to 2 inches of rain in most places which could lead to minor flooding in places like underpasses, construction zones and low water crossings, Godwin said.
A 20% chance of rain begins after 1 p.m. today, and the severe storms are likely to hit around midnight and early Saturday morning, according to Godwin.
The rain chances will be upwards of 90% through the day Saturday and move out of the forecast late Saturday evening.
Godwin said the storms and rain are normal for this time of year in Texas.
“This is typically one of the wetter parts of the year for Central Texas and this is the peak of our severe weather season,” Godwin said.
After the storms leave the forecast, conditions will clear up heading into the beginning of next week.
High and low temperatures through the weekend and into next week include:
Today: High 89, Low 69
Saturday: High 79, Low 66
Sunday: High 84, Low 63
Monday: High 83, Low 61
