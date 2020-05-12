The National Weather Service in Fort Worth is currently watching a storm system around San Antonio which it is projecting to move toward the Killeen area in the early afternoon.
The potentially severe system could reach the Killeen area between 3 to 6 p.m., Meteorologist Patricia Sanchez said.
Large hail and damaging wind are the prevailing threat with the system. Hail could be as big as quarter-sized, and winds could be as strong as 60 mph.
Prior to the arrival of the potentially severe storms, the Killeen area may receive some rain this morning.
Rain and storms should end, and clouds should break up, this evening, providing partly sunny skies for Wednesday and Thursday before another chance of thunderstorms this weekend.
