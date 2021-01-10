Sheriff's Department: Area road conditions deteriorating

Bell County is starting to see deterioration in road conditions in areas throughout the County, according to a news release from the Bell County Sheriff’s Department. Reports are being received in the following areas:
West Bell County
Chaparral Road, west of Feather Line (ice forming on the road surface)
IH-14 Eastbound at Nolanville Hill (ice forming on the road surface) TxDot Notified
FM 2410 at Elf Trail (ice forming on the road surface and deamed impassable by DPS) Tx Dot notified
State Highway 36 long bridge over Leon River (ice forming on road surface) TxDot notified
State Highway 36 and State Highway 317 both have reports of ice forming in various areas. TxDot notified
Central Bell County
Flyover at IH-35 and IH-14 (ice forming on road surface) TxDot Notified
East Bell County
State Highway 36 overpass above FM 93 (ice forming on the road surface) TxDot notified
State Highway 320 in far East Bell County (ice forming on the road surface) TxDot notified
North Bell County
Overpass above IH-35 in Troy (Ice forming on road surface) TxDot notifed
“We ask that if you do not have to be out, please stay home and avoid traveling,” Bell County Sheriff’s Department Spokesman Lieutenant Reinhard said in a news release. “In the event that you do have to venture out, please take extra time to reach your destination and slow down. Increase your distance between you and the vehicles in front of you, and allow extra stopping distance when approaching intersections and vehicles stopped in front of you. Starting to slow early will allow motorist to use minimal braking and not lock their tires up causing the vehicle to slide instead of stopping. Gradually accelerate from a stop keeping tires from spinning.”
Bell County Sheriff’s Department will continue to monitor road conditions as we move through the day and overnight.
