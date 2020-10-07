Sheriff's Department: Search for missing teen underway

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is in need of assistance with locating a runaway from the Nolanville area.
Matthew Thorne Bellavia is a white male, 16, with short brown curly hair, grey/green eyes, approximately 5-foot-11, weighing 167 pounds, according to a Bell County Sheriff’s Department news release. Matthew was last seen on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. in the Nolanville area, wearing khaki shorts, red T-shirt, Van tennis shoes, and carrying a red backpack. Matthew suffers from mental health issues and is without his medication, the sheriff’s department said. If anyone has information to the whereabouts of Matthew, please call the Bell County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Iole Quichocho at 254-933-6764.
