Killeen police are investigating a shooting incident and car wreck in the area of West Stan Schlueter Loop and Old Florence Road.
Police received a call at 11:25 a.m. regarding a potential shooting victim in the 4300 block of Veteran's Memorial Blvd.
Public Affairs Manager for the Killeen Police Department Ofelia Miramontez said that there are two injuries.
According to Miramontez, police have cordoned off all of Old Florence Road between Elms Road and East Stan Schleuter Loop.
A car accident was involved, and a jeep could be seen near Monarch Academy on Old Florence Road with the passenger side of the jeep clearly shredded. However, it is unclear whether or not this was due to gunfire or an accident that occurred before or after shots were fired.
A man and a woman have been transported to Baylor Scott & White. The woman is in critical condition, while the man is stable, suffering injuries only from the car crash, Miramontez said.
KPD has not released the name of the suspect at this time.
The investigation is still ongoing.
