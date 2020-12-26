Two people were taken to different hospitals after being shot Saturday afternoon in north Killeen.
Police responded around 3:25 p.m. to a shooting disturbance in the 700 block of Houston Street. When police responded, they saw two male gunshot victims — one juvenile and one possibly an adult — Killeen Police Department Lt. Michael Sousounis said.
The juvenile was taken by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple, and the other male was transported to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood.
Police are still investigating the incident, and as of press time, they had not made an arrest.
Sousounis said he believes there is no longer a threat in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.