Police are investigating a Wednesday morning shooting near the intersection of Jasper Road and Botanical Drive near the Botanical Plaza shopping center in central Killeen. One person was shot, police said.
A call about the shooting was reported shortly before 10 a.m., and multiple police vehicles responded to the area.
Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez confirmed the shooting Wednesday morning.
"At approximately 9:55 am, officers were dispatched to 902 W. Jasper in reference to a gunshot victim," Miramontez said in a statement to the Herald. "Upon their arrival, they located a male suffering with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Baylor Scott & White in Temple with non-life threatening injuries. Officers and detectives are on scene and continue to investigate the shooting."
Police said if anyone has any information about this shooting incident to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.
As of 10:20 a.m., a portion of Botanical Drive was closed to traffic as police investigate the area.
