One man was taken by ambulance from an apartment in the 2200 block of Andover Drive in Killeen after a shooting incident late Tuesday afternoon.
Killeen police responded to a shooting victim just after 5 p.m., according to Ofelia Miramontez, the spokeswoman for the police department.
Upon arrival, officers found a male with a gunshot wound, according to Miramontez. He was transported to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple in serious but stable condition, she said in an email Tuesday evening.
“A suspect has been identified and detectives with our Violent Crimes Unit continue to investigate this incident,” Miramontez said in the email.
Marche Scott, a Killeen resident who lives on nearby Stephen Street, said her son was with some friends in an apartment a few buildings south at the time of the incident.
She said her son called her and told her he was scared to come home because he heard gunshots.
She told him to stay there.
When she walked the one block to the intersection of Stephen Street and Andover Drive, she saw a man outside clutching his chest, and he had blood on his head, she said.
Approximately eight Killeen police officers, including one unmarked unit, responded to the call. Two Emergency Medical Services units responded, along with two Killeen Fire Department units.
