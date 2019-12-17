After nearly three months and several performances, Killeen resident Rose Short fell just shy of the coveted prize of being named “The Voice” on the show’s finale Tuesday night.
Short, who came in fourth, faced some tough competition. Her fellow finalists, rocker Ricky Duran, Country crooner Jake Hoot and the versatile Katie Kadan all put on strong performances.
The four were the last of 48 initial contestants this season.
Viewers picked Hoot as number one, followed by Duran, Kadan and Short.
“This was a hell of a ride,” Short said, when given a chance to address her coach, Gwen Stefani, prior to the announcement. “I’ve never felt more beautiful and confident in my life.”
Stafani said on the show that she admired Short’s sense of humor and style.
Short showed her genuine and gracious style after she was told she had come in fourth: she hugged her fellow singers, smiled brilliantly and sashayed off the stage to the audience’s applause.
“Everybody lights up when Rose is here, and it’s not because you’re a great singer, it’s because of you,” Stefani said.
Short, in turn, showed humility about being on “The Voice.”
“I can’t believe God has allowed this to happen,” she said.
Her gospel roots shined through during her passionate finale performance on Tuesday.
Short was the second of the four to perform, singing a duet with a gospel veteran, Grammy-award winning Yolanda Adams, on a rendition of Adams’s “In the Midst of It All.”
To tally the final vote count, NBC combined the number of audience votes on Monday night, plus video streams through Tuesday morning, according to the show’s FAQ page.
During Monday’s broadcast, Short performed an original song called “Steamroller,” a cover of Elton John’s “Border Song” and a duet with Stefani titled “My Gift is You.”
Blake Shelton, another coach on the NBC singing competition TV show, was impressed by Short’s original song Monday.
“I don’t know that I’ve ever heard a better pairing of an original song and an artist on this show,” he said.
Shelton said he was curious how Short would handle an original song.
“That song embodies everything you’ve done on this show up to this point,” Shelton said.
Stefani said it was fun watching her perform knowing it was her moment.
Short, 35, first appeared on “The Voice” during the show’s Season 17 premiere on Sept. 23. During that show’s blind audition, she performed coach John Legend’s song “Preach.”
Short is a former corrections officer with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and graduated from Harker Heights High School in 2002.
The most important goal for Short as an artist on the show was “being a vessel to somebody who has a dream that feels like it may not be in the cards for them to pursue it, and being a beacon of hope for somebody the same way that somebody was a beacon of hope to me,” she said in September.
Since the blind audition, Short has competed in and survived the Battle Rounds, the Knockouts and the live shows as part of Stefani’s team.
For most of the live shows, Short was automatically saved by viewer votes, but she had to compete last week and be saved by the studio audience to advance to the finale.
Whether winning or almost winning, Short was going to return to hometown Killeen a winner because she had fun, which was obvious by her exuberant performances full of smiles.
Asked before the show how she was feeling with the final performance just an hour away, Short smiled and said, “Amazing.”
