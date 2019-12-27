Police are looking for an assailant from a Friday afternoon shooting in central Killeen.
Killeen police went to the 2300 block of Botanical Drive in Killeen around 12:25 p.m. Friday for a call of shots fired.
When they got there, they found a man in the street with gunshot wounds. The man was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple with life-threatening injuries.
Police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said witnesses told police the shooter fled on foot and may have barricaded himself in an apartment or residence in the area.
As a result, police evacuated residents in the area, blocked off multiple streets and called in the Tactical Response Team.
Multiple police officers arrived on scene and dressed in tactical gear.
At around 2:40 p.m. officers cleared an apartment where they believed the shooter to be, but were unable to locate him, Miramontez said.
Police allowed evacuated residents to return to their homes at around 3 p.m., according to the department’s Facebook page.
All streets were reopened around 5 p.m.
As of the time of print, the status of the man who was shot remains unknown, as does the status of the search for the shooter.
