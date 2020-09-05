Killeen police responded to reported gunshots at a Motel 6 in Killeen at about 2:15 p.m. Saturday.
Callers at the hotel said the gunshots were heard on the second floor of the hotel, 800 E. Central Texas Expressway, near the H-E-B Plus in Killeen.
"Upon the officers arrival, they cleared the motel rooms said to have been involved. No injuries were reported. One subject was arrested for outstanding warrants. The investigation is still on going." according to spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
A person was seen being taken into police custody about 2:25 p.m. along Gateway Drive, which runs behind the motel. A nearby duffel bag was being searched by police believed to be connected to the person in custody.
About eight police cars were on the scene.
KPD did not allow a Herald reporter to enter the motel and talk to the manager.
A KPD spokeswoman said more details would be released later.
