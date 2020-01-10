Update, 11:15 a.m.: Killeen police were called to the 4200 block of Corrine Drive on a burglary call at 9:50 a.m. Friday morning. While officers were en route they were advised that shots were fired. Preliminary investigation indicated that a suspect was shot. He was taken to Darnall.
Neighbors are reporting gunshots were fired and there is a heavy police presence in a southwest Killeen neighborhood this morning.
The gunshots were reported in a residential area along Corinne Drive, near Bunny Trail and Clear Creek Road shortly before 10 a.m. Friday.
A Killeen police vehicle blocked off the 4200 block of Corinne Drive, and multiple other police cars are at the scene.
This report will be updated.
