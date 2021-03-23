No serious injuries were reported after a “significant” rollover on Interstate 14 near the Applebee’s and Tilted Kilt restaurants around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said a Ford Expedition, driven by an adult male with two children passengers, was traveling west on the Central Texas Expressway.
The vehicle went off the roadway and flipped over the median, crossing onto the westbound lanes of traffic on the interstate and coming to rest upside down on the eastbound side of Interstate 14, police said.
“The occupants were checked by paramedics and released on scene,” police said.
Police reported damage to the guardrail.
All eastbound lanes of the interstate were temporarily closed as officials cleared the scene.
