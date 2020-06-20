Multiple media outlets are reporting the skeletal remains found Friday are that of Pvt. Gregory Wedel-Morales, a soldier who has been missing from Fort Hood since August 2019.
U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command has not released an official statement, but spokesman Chris Grey said an official announcement on the identification should come soon.
The Killeen Police Department was contacted by Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Division around 9 a.m. Friday in reference to a tip they received on a body found in a field in the 3200 block of Florence Road.
During a multiagency search, skeletal remains were located and a crime scene established.
Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin made the pronouncement of the death at 11:10 a.m. Friday and ordered an autopsy.
This story will be updated.
